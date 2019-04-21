taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8096
Euro
6.5419
Altın
1275.8
Borsa
96861.42
Gram Altın
238.358

Merkel is too ‘qualified’ to be lost as EU leader

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will bid farewell to her office in Berlin in 2021.

Haber Merkezi | 21.04.2019 - 10:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has revealed his belief that Angela Merkel, after finishing her term as Germany’s chancellor, will take on a role at the EU level.

"SHE IS AN ARTWORK"

Angela Merkel would be "highly qualified" for a senior EU position once she steps down as chancellor, Juncker said. In an interview with the German Funke Media Group, Juncker stressed that he could not imagine Merkel disappearing without a trace as a politician.

Merkel is too ‘qualified’ to be lost as EU leader

"She is not only a person of respect, but also a complete and endearing work of art," Juncker said.

Merkel steered the bloc through a period of economic crisis and political turbulence after becoming chancellor in 2005, earning her the reputation of being Europe's most powerful leader.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sri Lanka'da 3 kilise ve 3 otelde patlama

Sri Lanka'da 3 kilise ve 3 otelde patlama

121
Futbolseverler soruyor: Emre Akbaba'ya neden kırmızı kart yok

Futbolseverler soruyor: Emre Akbaba'ya neden kırmızı kart yok

160
Sarı Yelekliler yağmaya devam ediyor

Sarı Yelekliler yağmaya devam ediyor

14
Kaza yerindeki 5 kişiye başka bir araç çarptı

Kaza yerindeki 5 kişiye başka bir araç çarptı

6
Hz. İsa'nın ruhu içimde diyen kadın öğretmene soruşturma

Hz. İsa'nın ruhu içimde diyen kadın öğretmene soruşturma

15
Terminalde çıkan mesaj kavgası kanlı bitti

Terminalde çıkan mesaj kavgası kanlı bitti

9
Emniyet'te rütbe terfi sınavı sonuçları açıklandı

Emniyet'te rütbe terfi sınavı sonuçları açıklandı

4
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir