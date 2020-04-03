taraftar değil haberciyiz
Merkel leaves quarantine after testing negative

German Chancellor returned to work after a two-week self-quarantine following multiple tests.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has left self-imposed quarantine after testing negative for the novel coronavirus multiple times, her spokesman said on Friday.

HER THIRD TEST CAME BACK NEGATIVE AS WELL

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Steffen Seibert said Merkel ended her two-week self-quarantine, in line with the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control agency.

"The chancellor is returning to work today in the Federal Chancellory," Seibert said, adding that she would continue to use video conferencing for most planned meetings with local and national officials, as well as international counterparts.

Merkel tested negative on Monday on her third coronavirus test, as her two previous tests also came back negative.

The 65-year-old politician entered self-quarantine on March 22, two days after a doctor who gave her a precautionary vaccine tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

