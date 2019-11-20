Merkel meets Egypt’s Sisi

Welcoming African leaders to Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel received Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Footage shows Sisi arriving and being greeted by Merkel.

POSSIBILITY OF JOINT MANUFACTURING WILL BE DISCUSSED

On Monday, President Sisi met a delegation from the Federation of German Security and Defence Industries, asserting the need for expertise exchange in that sector. The meeting was attended by Military Production Minister Mohamed al-Assar and Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Abdel Moneim al-Taras.

The German and Egyptian parties discussed the possibility of joint manufacturing given the promising qualifications of the Egyptian Military Production Ministry and the AOI.

Merkel receives Germany′s best weapons customer on red carpet WATCH

In May, Egypt received a third of four Type 209/1400 submarine from Germany.