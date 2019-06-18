German Chancellor Angela Merkel's body has been seen shaking as she welcomed the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Germany, raising concerns about her health.

"I CLEARLY HADN'T DRUNK ENOUGH WATER"

As a military band played the two countries’ national anthems, the chancellor’s whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips as she tried to contain the situation.

Merkel seen shaking on the red carpet WATCH

After the anthems Merkel seemed better as she walked inside with Zelenskiy.