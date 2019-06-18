taraftar değil haberciyiz
Merkel seen shaking on the red carpet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen visibly shaking as she greeted the new Ukrainian leader in Berlin.

REUTERS | 18.06.2019 - 17:40..
Merkel seen shaking on the red carpet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's body has been seen shaking as she welcomed the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Germany, raising concerns about her health.

"I CLEARLY HADN'T DRUNK ENOUGH WATER"

As a military band played the two countries’ national anthems, the chancellor’s whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips as she tried to contain the situation.

Merkel seen shaking on the red carpet WATCH

After the anthems Merkel seemed better as she walked inside with Zelenskiy.

Merkel seen shaking on the red carpet

She said “since then I’ve drunk at least three glasses of water, which I apparently needed, and now I’m doing very well.”

