Merkel self-quarantines herself after contact with infected doctor

German PM is going into home quarantine immediately, after a doctor who gave her a vaccination on Friday has tested positive for coronavirus.

REUTERS | 23.03.2020 - 09:59..
German chancellor Angela Merkel went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected doctor shortly after announcing more curbs on social interaction to slow the spread of the disease.

SHE WILL WORK FROM HOME

Merkel, 65, will continue her work from home and will submit to repeated tests over the next few days, her spokesman said in a statement, adding it was too soon for a conclusive test yet.

Merkel had on Friday afternoon received a vaccine shot against pneumococcus, a pneumonia-causing bacteria, from a doctor who later tested positive for coronavirus, according to the statement.

Last year, Merkel suffered several bouts of shaking at public events, sparking speculation about her health.

