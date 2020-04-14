taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7897
Euro
7.4279
Altın
1719.86
Borsa
98181.34
Gram Altın
375.526
Bitcoin
46525.2

Merkel's party to delay leadership vote due to outbreak

The new leader will be in pole position to run as chancellor in the next federal election as Merkel has said she will not seek a fifth term at the head of Europe’s biggest economy.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Merkel's party to delay leadership vote due to outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) will likely delay the election of a new leader until December due to the coronavirus, current leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

CDU HAS ALREADY CANCELLED A CONGRESS

The party had already cancelled a special congress in April to pick a leader and Kramp-Karrenbauer was quoted by dpa news agency as saying it looked increasingly likely that the decision would not take place until a regular conference in December.

“My impression is that the nearer we get to the summer break with a possible special party conference, the less the need for a conference that will take place just a few weeks before the normal one,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told dpa.

Merkel's party to delay leadership vote due to outbreak

Kramp-Karrenbauer said preparations for the December conference were going ahead. “We hope of course the situation will develop in such a way that we can have the regular party conference in December in Stuttgart,” she said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, Merkel’s protege, said in February she would step aside after a scandal over over a regional branch of the CDU breaking a post-war taboo and voting with the far-right to elect a state leader from a third party.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russian, Iranian officials discuss anti-virus cooperation
Foreign ministers also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and Yemen, stressing the necessity of boosting the UN efforts to settle the conflicts.
Trump urges Congress to pass business fund
The US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide.
US Democrats propose additional pay for essential workers
Democrats also ask for a $15,000 recruitment incentive for health and home care workers.
Trump fires inspector general who testifies in his impeachment probe
US President on Friday fired Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who had told Congress about the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump's impeachment.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
939
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
621
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
262
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
265
Yasmin Erbil'den karantina dansı
Yasmin Erbil'den karantina dansı
180
Diyanet, Ramazan tartışmasına noktayı koydu
Diyanet, Ramazan tartışmasına noktayı koydu
353
Şanlıurfa'da sokak köpekleri 6 çocuğa saldırdı
Şanlıurfa'da sokak köpekleri 6 çocuğa saldırdı
548
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir