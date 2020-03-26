taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4652
Euro
7.0566
Altın
1599.86
Borsa
89063.03
Gram Altın
332.737
Bitcoin
43290.49

Merkel's second coronavirus test also negative

German Chancellor’s spokesman said that Merkel was still continuing to work from home.

AA | 26.03.2020 - 08:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The results of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's second coronavirus test also returned negative, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

3RD TEST DUE NEXT WEEK

Steffen Seibert told German news agency DPA that Merkel will continue to work from home and undergo another test at the beginning of next week.

The German chancellor entered self-quarantine this past Sunday due to earlier contact with a doctor who had later tested positive for coronavirus.

Merkel's second coronavirus test also negative

On Monday, she took part in her weekly Cabinet meeting by telephone.

Seibert stressed that Merkel will continue to perform her official duties while staying at home.

İlginizi Çekebilir
British parliament to close early amid virus fears
Parliament had been scheduled to break for Easter on March 31, but the House of Commons will close on Wednesday.
Foreign tourists stranded in Nepal due to the outbreak
Aside from complete lockdown Nepal last week introduced a raft of measures including suspension of international and domestic flights, sealing borders with India and China to fight coronavirus.
German disease agency warns citizens
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 33,954.
Spain reports 738 more deaths in 24 hours
Spain has asked NATO for urgent help with material, requesting 1.5 million surgical masks, 150,000 protective suits and 450,000 ventilators.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sigaranın ÖTV oranı değişmedi, puronun ÖTV oranı arttı
Sigaranın ÖTV oranı değişmedi, puronun ÖTV oranı arttı
105
Bursa'da koronavirüs tedbirlerine uymayan yerlere baskın
Bursa'da koronavirüs tedbirlerine uymayan yerlere baskın
66
ABD'nin Teksas ve Florida eyatlerinde OHAL ilan edildi
ABD'nin Teksas ve Florida eyatlerinde OHAL ilan edildi
59
Solum cihazlarının ihracatına kısıtlama geldi
Solum cihazlarının ihracatına kısıtlama geldi
43
ABD ve İngiltere'de hemşireler, çöp poşetlerinden önlük giyiyor
ABD ve İngiltere'de hemşireler, çöp poşetlerinden önlük giyiyor
103
İngiltere'de ülke dışına çıkamayanların vizesi uzatıldı
İngiltere'de ülke dışına çıkamayanların vizesi uzatıldı
2
Taburcu edilen şahıs virüs şüphesiyle gözetime alındı
Taburcu edilen şahıs virüs şüphesiyle gözetime alındı
7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir