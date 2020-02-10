taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9996
Euro
6.5768
Altın
1574.44
Borsa
121007.49
Gram Altın
303.609
Bitcoin
58860.39

Merkel’s successor reported to step down from party leadership

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted Kramp-Karrenbauer to remain a minister, the source said.

REUTERS | 10.02.2020 - 13:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s protegee and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), will not run for chancellor in Germany’s federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.

KRAMP-KARRENBAUER STRUGGLED TO STAMP AUTHORITY

Kramp-Karrenbauer, 57, won a vote in December 2018 to succeed Merkel as CDU leader, but then struggled to stamp her authority on the party. Last week, a regional branch defied her by backing a local leader helped into office by the far right.

Last year, she told delegates at a party conference to back her vision for Germany, or else “let’s end it here and now”. The delegates duly backed her - but many remained unconvinced by her leadership.

Merkel’s successor reported to step down from party leadership

Her inability to impose discipline on the party in the eastern state of Thuringia further damaged her credibility.

Kramp-Karrenbauer’s erstwhile rivals for the party leadership - Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn - have been circling with intent.

Businessman Merz has quit asset manager Blackrock to focus more on politics and Spahn, now health minister, has cut a dynamic figure during the coronavirus crisis, jetting to Paris and London to coordinate the European and G7 response.

Kramp-Karrenbauer told CDU leaders on Monday she would give up the party chair as well as her ambitions of running for chancellor, as she believed one person should do both, the source said. She would organize a process to fill both roles in the summer.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump accuses Democrats of suffering from Derangement Syndrome
"There is a lot of evil on that side. They’ve gone totally crazy," he told reporters outside the White House.
Trump freed from impeachment trial
US senators on Wednesday voted to find Trump not guilty of abusing his powers as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives.
Turkey slams EU over inviting PKK leaders to Parliament
Turkey condemned the European Parliament on Wednesday for holding an event attended by some of the ringleaders of the PKK terror group and its supporters.
EU chief slams Trump's so-called peace plan
The EU had condemned Trump’s decision in 2017 to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, saying Washington had compromised its position as a mediator for peace.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Banka müşterilerinden alınan ücret ve komisyonlar düşürüldü
Banka müşterilerinden alınan ücret ve komisyonlar düşürüldü
160
Kadir Şeker davasının seyrini değiştirecek tanık ifadesi
Kadir Şeker davasının seyrini değiştirecek tanık ifadesi
324
Zülfü Livaneli, inşaatta şarkı söyleyen çocuğu buldu
Zülfü Livaneli, inşaatta şarkı söyleyen çocuğu buldu
266
92'nci Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerine kavuştu
92'nci Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerine kavuştu
48
Marmaray'a zam geldi
Marmaray'a zam geldi
625
Canan Kaftancıoğlu yeniden İstanbul İl Başkanı seçildi
Canan Kaftancıoğlu yeniden İstanbul İl Başkanı seçildi
501
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, 4 çocuk istedi
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, 4 çocuk istedi
412
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir