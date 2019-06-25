taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7664
Euro
6.5689
Altın
1431.64
Borsa
95491.26
Gram Altın
265.084

Mexican gov’t sends at least 15,000 troops to US border

According to media reports, Mexico has deployed troops to the US-Mexico border to stop migration flow.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 17:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

On June 7, the US and Mexico reached an agreement to avoid Washington’s tariffs on Mexico to force the country to reduce the immigration flow.

SOME 6,500 MEXICAN TROOPS HAVE ALREADY BEEN DEPLOYED ALONG THE BORDER

"In the northern part of the country, we have deployed a total of almost 15,000 troops composed of National Guard elements and military units," Secretary of Defense Luis Sandoval was quoted in El Diario, a Spanish daily, as saying on Monday.

Mexican gov’t sends at least 15,000 troops to US border

Sandoval in Cancun, southeastern Mexico, stressed that the deployment on the southern border is to contribute to the efforts of the National Institute of Migration (INAMI), which is in charge of migrant detention at the border.

"We are cooperating with @INAMI_mx's efforts with the deployment of troops in the northern and southern borders of the country in support of the Migration and Development Plan, acting in a framework of legality and full respect for human rights," he tweeted.

Some 6,500 Mexican troops have already been deployed along the border for migratory tasks.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu mal varlığını açıkladı

Ekrem İmamoğlu mal varlığını açıkladı

1785
Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

103
Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

313
Hamdi Alkan cenaze tabutuna sarılan eşini fotoğrafladı

Hamdi Alkan cenaze tabutuna sarılan eşini fotoğrafladı

218
İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

434
Erdoğan, kabine revizyonu hakkında konuştu

Erdoğan, kabine revizyonu hakkında konuştu

735
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan seçim sonuçları değerlendirmesi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan seçim sonuçları değerlendirmesi

769
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir