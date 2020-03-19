Mexico, Russia confirm first coronavirus deaths

Mexico has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus in the country.

In a statement on late Wednesday, the Health Ministry said the deceased was a diabetic patient, who had coronavirus symptoms for a week.

SUSPECTED CASES ARE RISING

On Monday, the Mexican government had announced there were 53 confirmed cases and 176 suspected cases of the coronavirus in the country. There is a case in nearly every state in the country. “This is the reality and these are the dates,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

“The very moment and minute that we detect that we have entered the community transmission [stage], we will inform about it,” Obrador said.

The country has been criticized for taking a more relaxed approach in fighting the spread of the virus. Despite the number of cases growing, the president was seen kissing and hugging people in pueblos, or small towns, in the state of Guerrero.

Russia also has confirmed its first death related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Moscow government’s coronavirus response team said Thursday.

The unnamed 79-year-old woman was first hospitalized on March 13 and was moved to an isolated hospital room three days later after testing positive for coronavirus, Moscow’s coronavirus headquarters said on its Telegram channel.