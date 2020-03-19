taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5007
Euro
7.0612
Altın
1481.8
Borsa
86798.56
Gram Altın
310.107
Bitcoin
35397.62

Mexico, Russia confirm first coronavirus deaths

Mexican Health Ministry statement says the patient was diabetic, had coronavirus symptoms for a week.

AA | 19.03.2020 - 11:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Mexico has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus in the country.

In a statement on late Wednesday, the Health Ministry said the deceased was a diabetic patient, who had coronavirus symptoms for a week.

SUSPECTED CASES ARE RISING

On Monday, the Mexican government had announced there were 53 confirmed cases and 176 suspected cases of the coronavirus in the country. There is a case in nearly every state in the country. “This is the reality and these are the dates,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

“The very moment and minute that we detect that we have entered the community transmission [stage], we will inform about it,” Obrador said.

Mexico, Russia confirm first coronavirus deaths

The country has been criticized for taking a more relaxed approach in fighting the spread of the virus. Despite the number of cases growing, the president was seen kissing and hugging people in pueblos, or small towns, in the state of Guerrero.

Russia also has confirmed its first death related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Moscow government’s coronavirus response team said Thursday.

Mexico, Russia confirm first coronavirus deaths

The unnamed 79-year-old woman was first hospitalized on March 13 and was moved to an isolated hospital room three days later after testing positive for coronavirus, Moscow’s coronavirus headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China sees fewer coronavirus cases
The death toll from the coronavirus in Hubei stood at 3,130 as of March 18, accounting for more than a third of the global tally of over 8,000 deaths.
Trump approves 105-billion-dollar virus aid
Meanwhile, White House is solidifying plans for a third phase of the response, which would include two rounds of direct cash payments to citizens.
British gov’t closes schools across the country
UK Department of Health and Social Care has announced that the number of positive coronavirus cases increased by over 676 in 24 hours as deaths top 100.
US suspends visa services
State Department said that routine visa services would resume ASAP but they were unable to provide a specific date at the time.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Korona vakalarının binlere ulaştığı iddasına düzeltme
Korona vakalarının binlere ulaştığı iddasına düzeltme
793
Çin'de son 24 saatte 13 vaka tespit edildi
Çin'de son 24 saatte 13 vaka tespit edildi
134
ÖSYM 9 sınavı erteledi
ÖSYM 9 sınavı erteledi
39
Benzin ve motorine yeni indirim
Benzin ve motorine yeni indirim
178
Camide imam ve cemaat tartıştı
Camide imam ve cemaat tartıştı
422
Korona vakalarının arttığını söyleyen doktora soruşturma
Korona vakalarının arttığını söyleyen doktora soruşturma
321
İran'da 'Çarşamba Suri' kutlamalarında 3 kişi öldü
İran'da 'Çarşamba Suri' kutlamalarında 3 kişi öldü
109
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir