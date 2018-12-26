MHP urges summit on the Middle East

The opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Wednesday called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to hold a global summit in Turkey on developments in the Middle East.

"TURKISH NATION WANTS IT"

Devlet Bahçeli told reporters at his party's news conference that he backs Turkey’s expected military operation east of the Euphrates River, Syria to fight terrorism. "The Turkish nation wants it," he said.

Bahçeli also said that he is not in favor of Turkey on establishing a dialogue with Syria's Assad regime under any circumstance.