taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2874
Euro
6.0225
Altın
1275.27
Borsa
91022.53
Gram Altın
216.855

MHP urges summit on the Middle East

Opposition party MHP leader backs Turkey’s expected military operation east of the Euphrates in Syria to fight terrorism.

AA | 26.12.2018 - 12:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

fr

The opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Wednesday called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to hold a global summit in Turkey on developments in the Middle East.

"TURKISH NATION WANTS IT"

Devlet Bahçeli told reporters at his party's news conference that he backs Turkey’s expected military operation east of the Euphrates River, Syria to fight terrorism. "The Turkish nation wants it," he said.

Bahçeli also said that he is not in favor of Turkey on establishing a dialogue with Syria's Assad regime under any circumstance.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Memur ve memur emeklilerinin 2019 yılı zamlı maaşları

Memur ve memur emeklilerinin 2019 yılı zamlı maaşları

359
Devlet Bahçeli: Asıl sana yazık olmuş Metin Akpınar

Devlet Bahçeli: Asıl sana yazık olmuş Metin Akpınar

122
Binali Yıldırım'dan İstanbul adaylığı açıklaması

Binali Yıldırım'dan İstanbul adaylığı açıklaması

60
Yurt dışından getirilecek elektroniklere bandrol ücreti

Yurt dışından getirilecek elektroniklere bandrol ücreti

217
Bahçeli: Uğur Dündar'ın programı sulandı

Bahçeli: Uğur Dündar'ın programı sulandı

74
İsrail PKK'nın devlet kurmasını istiyor

İsrail PKK'nın devlet kurmasını istiyor

112
İZBAN'da grev 17. gününde

İZBAN'da grev 17. gününde

132
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir