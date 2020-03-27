taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4641
Euro
7.1117
Altın
1618.69
Borsa
89851.15
Gram Altın
336.484
Bitcoin
43263.77

Migrants await at Greece-Turkish border

Over 10,000 asylum seekers at the Greek border lose hope for Greece opening its doors leading to Europe.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 12:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

With hopes of crossing into Europe for a better life, the asylum seekers Friday terminated their hopeless wait along the Turkish-Greek border after one month.

ASYLUM SEEKERS CONVINCED BY TURKISH AUTHORITIES

The asylum seekers conveyed their request to leave the area to the provincial migration authorities in Turkey’s northwestern Edirne amid loss of hope that Greece would open its doors leading to Europe.

Migrants await at Greece-Turkish border

Turkish officials also informed other asylum seekers about the risks of spreading novel coronavirus if they continue to remain outdoors. Those asylum seekers convinced by the officials have also expressed willingness to leave the area as well.

Migrants await at Greece-Turkish border

They were later taken to available guesthouses via coach buses under the coordination of Edirne governor's office.

Migrants await at Greece-Turkish border

As part of coronavirus measures, the asylum seekers will then be sent to appropriate locations once the quarantine period is over.

Migrants await at Greece-Turkish border

İlginizi Çekebilir
Mexican governor claims poors are 'immune' to the disease
Governor of Puebla state says rich people are at risk, insinuating that poor people cannot travel and are therefore safe.
Israeli coronavirus cases hits nearly 3,000
On Friday, the Israeli army announced that 500 soldiers will start helping police from Sunday in implementing the government’s measures to stem the spread of the virus.
Hungary restricts people leaving homes
According to official government data, Hungary has 261 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 10 people have died.
Magnitude 5.3 quake shakes southeastern Iran
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
430
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
236
Türkiye'de korona bilgilendirme ekranı açıldı
Türkiye'de korona bilgilendirme ekranı açıldı
58
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
28
ABD ile Çin arasında korona görüşmesi
ABD ile Çin arasında korona görüşmesi
68
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
34
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
135
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir