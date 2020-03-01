Migrants continue to flock to Greece-Turkey border

The mobility of the irregular migrants that started in late hours of Friday is ongoing in the region. The migrants gathering in Edirne, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, from many other provinces, especially the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, have crowded in front of the Pazarkule border crossing with Greece.

AT LEAST 47,113 MIGRANTS HAVE CROSSED BORDER

Spending the night there, the large group, including women and children, tried to warm themselves by fire they set.

Meanwhile, some of the migrants have crossed the Meric River -- which flows from Bulgaria to Turkey through Greece -- and set foot in Greece.

Three irregular migrants trying to cross to Greece from Edirne has stranded in the middle of Meric River on February 29, 2020. Boat carrying them deflated in the middle of the river.

The attempt by the migrants coming from different provinces, especially Istanbul, to cross into Europe through the Pazarkule border crossing opening to Greece is ongoing.

More than three thousand migrants who gathered in front of the gate were exposed to tear gas and sound bombs.

Greek police try to push the crowd from the gate by opening fire into the air.

Around 750 irregular migrants waiting in the buffer zone built by Greek police using razor wire, were hoping the gate would open on Saturday.

Spending the night around the fire they set with branches collected from wood, the migrants, including women and children, also try to bear harsh weather conditions, and hunger.

Despite aid by the Edirne governorship and some non-governmental groups, help remains insufficient as numbers keep growing.