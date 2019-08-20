taraftar değil haberciyiz
Migrants in Open Arms rescue ship await help for 19 days

Spanish NGO said that some migrants jump in the sea.

AA | 20.08.2019 - 16:44..
Migrants aboard a rescue ship which has been stranded off Italy's Mediterranean coast are in a desperate situation and some have jumped in water in the hopes of swimming to shore, a Spanish rights group said Tuesday.

MIGRANTS WERE RESCUED BY THE ITALIAN COASTGUARD

The Proactiva Open Arms, which carries out search and rescue at sea, said in a tweet that 19 days have passed waiting. "Night of panic and a man in water. The night began with urgent medical evacuation, and this morning a man jumped in the water, trying to reach the shore in front of our eyes," it said.

Spain has opened its Minorca Island for the ship, however, the NGO insists the ship is unable to reach there.

Speaking to Italian La Repubblica newspaper, founder of the NGO Oscar Camps said their situation is not suitable for going to Spain's islands. He said that Lampedusa Island, which is only 800 meters away, is the only safe port for them.

