taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9875
Euro
6.614
Altın
1561.83
Borsa
122532.7
Gram Altın
300.592
Bitcoin
55529.66

Mike Pompeo backs Turkey on troops' deaths by Assad

We fully support Turkey’s justified self-defense actions in response to attacks, says top US diplomat.

AA | 05.02.2020 - 10:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US Secretary of State on Tuesday offered condolences for Turkish troops martyred by Syrian regime shelling in Idlib and reiterated Washington's support amid clashes with regime forces.

Mike Pompeo called the attack on Turkish observation posts by forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad regime a "grave escalation."

"WE STAND BY OUR NATO ALLY"

"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey in the aftermath of the attack, which resulted in the death of multiple Turkish personnel serving at an observation post used for coordination and de-escalation, and fully support Turkey’s justified self-defense actions in response,” he said in a statement. "We send our condolences to the Government of Turkey on their deaths.”

Mike Pompeo backs Turkey on troops' deaths by Assad

Syrian regime shelling Monday left eight Turkish soldiers dead and several others wounded, according to defense ministry. In retaliation, Turkey struck more than 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian soldiers.

The top U.S. diplomat reiterated that Washington condemned assaults on Idlib residents by Assad and its allies.

"Brutal actions by the Assad regime, Russia, the Iranian regime, and Hizballah are directly preventing the establishment of a ceasefire in northern Syria," said Pompeo, as he called for an end to the attacks, access for humanitarian aid and peace in line with UNSCR 2254 -- a 2015 UN Security Council resolution that called for a cease-fire in Syria and a political settlement of the conflict.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Belgium reports first coronavirus case
The death toll from coronavirus, the epidemic that originated from Wuhan last December, has risen to 427, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases.
Hong Kong confirms first death in coronavirus outbreak
The medical employees in Hong Kong are demanding a total shutdown of the border with the Chinese mainland.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 427 in China
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 427 as of the end of Monday, up by 64 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
EU sets conditions for trade with UK
The proposed negotiation mandate involves three main chapters: economic and security partnership, as well as an institutional framework for governing future relations.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'de Türk emniyet müdürü görevine başladı

ABD'de Türk emniyet müdürü görevine başladı

423
Çin yönetimi: Koronavirüs ile mücadelede yetersiz kaldık

Çin yönetimi: Koronavirüs ile mücadelede yetersiz kaldık

81
Temsilciler Meclisi Başkanı, Trump’ın konuşmasını yırttı

Temsilciler Meclisi Başkanı, Trump’ın konuşmasını yırttı

30
Çin'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 491’e yükseldi

Çin'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 491’e yükseldi

87
İmamoğlu'ndan laiklik mesajı

İmamoğlu'ndan laiklik mesajı

499
Liverpool, Federasyon Kupası'nda gençleriyle kazandı

Liverpool, Federasyon Kupası'nda gençleriyle kazandı

17
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan İdlib krizi için 5 maddelik öneri

Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan İdlib krizi için 5 maddelik öneri

221
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir