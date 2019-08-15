taraftar değil haberciyiz
Military academy attacked in Myanmar

The attacks were carried out by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, a member of the Northern Alliance military coalition composed of ethnic insurgent groups.

AA | 15.08.2019 - 08:42
A rebel group has attacked a military academy near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, the military said Thursday.

A CIVILIAN WERE KILLED

The Defence Services Technology Academy (DSTA), located in Pyin Oo Lwin, a scenic hill town in Mandalay Region, was hit by five heavy artillery or motor shells early this morning, said spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun. "It killed a civilian and wounded a soldier in the academy compound," he told Anadolu Agency by phone.

He added that a military checkpoint in Pyin Oo Lwin and a military base in Naung Cho in Shan State were also attacked by a group of unidentified armed rebels Thursday morning.

He said the attacks were likely in response to a recent military raid on drug factories in Shan State.

