Military action possible in Venezuela, says Pompeo

US military action in Venezuela is possible, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

"MILITARY ACTION IS POSSIBLE"

Pompeo was interviewed said while the US would prefer avoiding any form of violence, it is prepared to do what is necessary to rid the country of its president, Nicolas Maduro. "Military action is possible. If that's what's required, that's what the United States will do," Pompeo said. "We're trying to do everything to avoid violence. We've asked all the parties involved not to engage in that kind of activity."

The US has thrown its support behind an ongoing military uprising aimed at ousting Maduro from power led by opposition leader Guaido. "We'd prefer a peaceful transition of government there, where Maduro leaves and a new election is held," Pompeo said.

Guaido published a video Tuesday alongside a small contingent of uniformed military personnel and armored vehicles in which he called for an uprising to end the "usurpation" of Maduro. He stressed it was the beginning of the final phase of the effort to oust Maduro, known as Operation Liberty.

The US's top diplomat said Tuesday that Maduro was ready to leave the country, with an "airplane on the tarmac," but Russia had convinced him to stay. "But Donald Trump has made clear that in the event that there comes a moment, and we’ll all have to make decisions about when that moment is, and the president will ultimately have to make that decision," the secretary of state said. "He's prepared to do that if that’s what’s required."