Military chief dies in Taiwan helicopter crash

Taiwan’s military chief was killed when an air force helicopter crashed near the capital on Thursday, the local media reported.

FIVE PEOPLE SURVIVED THE CRASH

Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming and Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi were among eight people aboard killed in the crash, the news agency Focus Taiwan reported, citing the National Defense Ministry.

The helicopter was flying from Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, to the northeastern Yilan county for a New Year’s activity when it crashed in mountains near the capital.