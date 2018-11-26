taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2519
Euro
5.9737
Altın
1226.29
Borsa
94389.37
Gram Altın
206.942

Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul

Four soldiers were killed and one injured after a military helicopter crashed in a residential area in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district on Monday.

AA | 26.11.2018 - 13:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul

A military helicopter crashed in Istanbul on Monday.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, a helicopter crashed onto a street between apartments in the Asian district of Sancaktepe, where a military base is situated, after colliding with the roof a building.

Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul

"A military helicopter crashed in Samandıra district while performing a training flight. Four soldiers were killed and another was injured," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul WATCH

Security and health teams were dispatched to the crash site.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gamze Özçelik tesettüre girdi

Gamze Özçelik tesettüre girdi

449
İstanbul'da askeri helikopter düştü

İstanbul'da askeri helikopter düştü

159
Acun Ilıcalı - Şeyma Subaşı boşanıyor

Acun Ilıcalı - Şeyma Subaşı boşanıyor

223
Rus gemisinin Ukrayna gemisine saldırı anı

Rus gemisinin Ukrayna gemisine saldırı anı

47
CHP, Süleyman Soylu'ya karşı HDP'lileri savundu

CHP, Süleyman Soylu'ya karşı HDP'lileri savundu

128
ABD-Meksika sınırı kapatıldı

ABD-Meksika sınırı kapatıldı

34
Erdoğan 20 ilin adayını yarın açıklayacak

Erdoğan 20 ilin adayını yarın açıklayacak

130
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir