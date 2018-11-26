A military helicopter crashed in Istanbul on Monday.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, a helicopter crashed onto a street between apartments in the Asian district of Sancaktepe, where a military base is situated, after colliding with the roof a building.

"A military helicopter crashed in Samandıra district while performing a training flight. Four soldiers were killed and another was injured," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul WATCH

Security and health teams were dispatched to the crash site.