taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9746
Euro
6.6703
Altın
1549
Borsa
113684.01
Gram Altın
297.577
Bitcoin
43573.67

Militia group urge Iraqi forces to stay away from US base

The statement came during the escalated tension in the region.

AA | 05.01.2020 - 09:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah urges Iraqi security forces to stay at least 3,280 feet away from bases Sunday onwards.

"STAY AWAY FROM US MILITARY BASES"

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia group, urged the Iraqi security forces in a written statement on Saturday to stay away from areas where the US military bases are located, amid recently escalated tension in the region.

Militia group urge Iraqi forces to stay away from US base

The security forces were told to stay at least a 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) away from the US military bases from Sunday evening onwards.

Missile attacks took place near the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad late Saturday.

İlginizi Çekebilir
The USA wants no more threats, Trump says
Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites very hard if Iran attacks Americans or US assets.
US sends additional troops to Kuwait amid rasing tension
New forces from 82nd Airborne Division being sent to the Middle East.
Iraq sends missiles near US Embassy in Baghdad
According to the sources, two attacks carried out in Baghdad and Balad airbase located in northern Salah ad-Din province of Iraq.
US Embassy asks citizens to leave Iraq
US has urged American citizens to depart Iraq immediately after a US airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hafter Libya'da askeri okulu vurdu

Hafter Libya'da askeri okulu vurdu

188
Trump: İran saldırırsa 52 hedefi vururuz

Trump: İran saldırırsa 52 hedefi vururuz

143
İngiliz ve ABD gemileri Hürmüz Boğazı'na gönderildi

İngiliz ve ABD gemileri Hürmüz Boğazı'na gönderildi

98
Eve girmeye çalışan kedi, pencerede sıkıştı

Eve girmeye çalışan kedi, pencerede sıkıştı

11
İsrail'de sel felaketi

İsrail'de sel felaketi

96
Güney Afrika’da aslan katliamı

Güney Afrika’da aslan katliamı

20
İran, Kasım Süleymani için göndere kırmızı bayrak çekti

İran, Kasım Süleymani için göndere kırmızı bayrak çekti

62
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir