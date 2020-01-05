Militia group urge Iraqi forces to stay away from US base

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah urges Iraqi security forces to stay at least 3,280 feet away from bases Sunday onwards.

"STAY AWAY FROM US MILITARY BASES"

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia group, urged the Iraqi security forces in a written statement on Saturday to stay away from areas where the US military bases are located, amid recently escalated tension in the region.

The security forces were told to stay at least a 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) away from the US military bases from Sunday evening onwards.

Missile attacks took place near the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad late Saturday.