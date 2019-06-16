taraftar değil haberciyiz
Millions expect the live debate of Istanbul mayoral candidates

A lively debate is expected between People's Alliance candidate Binali Yıldırım and Nation Alliance candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu at Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center in Istanbul, at 9 p.m. local time (1800GMT)

AA | 16.06.2019 - 09:36..
The future of Istanbul, the Turkish megalopolis of 16 million people, will be debated by two mayoral candidates Sunday night a week ahead of a revote mandated by election authorities.

AT 9 PM LOCAL TIME

The debate will be carried live on most TV channels, and millions across the country are expected to tune in. The debate will be moderated by veteran journalist and TV presenter İsmail Küçükkaya.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Yıldırım said that other topics besides Istanbul will be discussed on Sunday.

İmamoğlu, for his part, expressed his hope for a pleasant discussion.

Yıldırım and İmamoğlu will vie for the Istanbul mayor’s seat again after the Supreme Election Council (YSK) ordered a re-run of the March 31 Istanbul polls.

