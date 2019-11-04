Ministry: Turkey unmasked YPG terrorists

Civilians, historical and religious structures including churches were undamaged in Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, country’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"PKK TRIED TO SLANDER THE OPERATION"

As announced in the statements made before the start of Peace Spring Operation, the Turkish Armed Forces have neither targeted civilians, historical/cultural/religious structures nor harmed the environment, the ministry said in a statement.

These principles were never compromised during the execution of the ongoing operation as in the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch Operations at the expense of delays in operation, it added.

The ministry said the terrorist organization PKK/YPG and its supporters tried to slander the operation before it started claiming Turkey would target Kurdish people and other ethnic and religious groups, especially Christians. They attempted to conceal their crimes against humanity from the world, it added.

"However, in the Operation Peace Spring, the Turkish Armed Forces unmasked the terrorist organization PKK/YPG and its supporters, and it was revealed that the terrorist organization made a church in Tel Abyad a mortar emplacement and that they hung the posters of terrorist Abdullah Ocalan in some of the churches," the statement said.