taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8226
Euro
6.4901
Altın
1477.43
Borsa
110476.59
Gram Altın
276.593
Bitcoin
41405.76

Mitsotakis criticizes Germany's refugee policy

In a telephone call, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the migration crisis.

REUTERS | 16.12.2019 - 09:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Germany and other EU states to take in migrants directly from Greek islands.

Greece is working hard to deal with worrisome humanitarian conditions in refugee camps in Lesbos and other Greek islands, Mitsotakis said.

"GREECE NEEDS MORE BURDEN SHARING"

A total of 2,152 migrants landed on the islands of the eastern Aegean between November 1 and 14.

Mitsotakis has stressed that Greece cannot handle the crisis alone and is pushing for the implementation of the revised Dublin Treaty, which foresees a more even distribution of refugees across the bloc.

Mitsotakis criticizes Germany's refugee policy

"The idea is that a portion of the asylum application process be carried out in other countries," he said. "We need to develop a European asylum and migration pact, like what the European Commission promised, and in dealing with this problem, we need more burden sharing".

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hırvatistan'da buz hokeyinde İstiklal Marşı krizi

Hırvatistan'da buz hokeyinde İstiklal Marşı krizi

69
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, affetmek için 5 bin TL istedi

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, affetmek için 5 bin TL istedi

58
Fatih'te kimliği belirsiz kişi, bir kadını taciz etti

Fatih'te kimliği belirsiz kişi, bir kadını taciz etti

28
Sergen Yalçın: Dolmabahçe'yi özlüyorum

Sergen Yalçın: Dolmabahçe'yi özlüyorum

38
Ersun Yanal Sivasspor maçı sonrası konuştu

Ersun Yanal Sivasspor maçı sonrası konuştu

101
Elazığ'da annesini darbeden şahıs tutuklandı

Elazığ'da annesini darbeden şahıs tutuklandı

39
İHA ve SİHA'lar KKTC'ye ulaştı

İHA ve SİHA'lar KKTC'ye ulaştı

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir