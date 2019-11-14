taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7661
Euro
6.3477
Altın
1468.1
Borsa
104107.22
Gram Altın
272.255
Bitcoin
49577.89

Morales calls Bolivian police 'racist'

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that the move to prevent some socialist lawmakers from entering parliament building racist and illegal.

AA | 14.11.2019 - 13:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said Wednesday that some socialist lawmakers were prevented from entering the country’s parliamentary assembly.

On Bolivian national television, video footage from the capital La Paz appeared to show police preventing lawmakers from Morales’ Movement for Socialism party from entering the government building.

"LAWMAKERS HAVE BEEN BRUTALLY REPRESSED"

“Today, lawmakers of the people have been brutally repressed and prevented from entering the Assembly. The racist and fascist coup plunges into illegality,” Morales said on Twitter.

Morales calls Bolivian police 'racist'

Conservative Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president Tuesday. The same day, Morales’ supporters showed up in La Paz to protest his resignation. “La Paz has become a field of military and police repression against the people that denounce the coup [against me],” Morales tweeted.

Morales calls Bolivian police 'racist'

Bolivia underwent weeks of upheaval after Morales was poised to start his fourth term as president. He stepped down Sunday amid protests over the disputed results of his reelection in October.

After he resigned, Morales requested political asylum from Mexico. Before leaving, he tweeted that he would eventually return to Bolivia with more “strength and energy.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan: FETÖ'nün ABD'deki mevcudiyeti bitirilmeli

Erdoğan: FETÖ'nün ABD'deki mevcudiyeti bitirilmeli

193
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ve Trump'dan ortak açıklamalar

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ve Trump'dan ortak açıklamalar

212
ORC'nin yargıya güven anketi

ORC'nin yargıya güven anketi

327
GS TV reklam arasında YouTube yayınını açık unuttu

GS TV reklam arasında YouTube yayınını açık unuttu

27
Sergey Lavrov Ermeni anıtında

Sergey Lavrov Ermeni anıtında

257
Taksim'de eğlence mekanı çıkışı kavga

Taksim'de eğlence mekanı çıkışı kavga

214
ABD medyasında Türkiye’nin üstünlüğü konuşuluyor

ABD medyasında Türkiye’nin üstünlüğü konuşuluyor

228
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir