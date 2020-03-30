More British politicians tested positive for the virus

Hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on Friday he had the coronavirus, his health minister said he did too, and England’s chief medical officer announced he also had symptoms.

JOHNSON'S ADVISER HAS TESTED POSITIVE

Boris Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings has coronavirus symptoms after the Prime Minister and Health Secretary both tested positive.

A source confirmed that the PM's top aide developed symptoms over the weekend and is now self-isolating, after Mr Johnson and Matt Hancock's diagnoses.

Johnson is the first world leader to announce he is sick with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. But other administrations have faced similar questions.

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, has tested positive, as have several members of the US Congress.