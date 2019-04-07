taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.62515
Euro
6.31265
Altın
1291.65
Borsa
98783.36
Gram Altın
233.66

More irregular migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

AA | 07.04.2019 - 08:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least 136 irregular migrants were held across Turkey on Friday, according to security sources.

MIGRANTS WERE HELD ABOARD RUBBER BOATS

In northwestern Balıkesir province, gendarmerie forces held 17 migrants, said a source, on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Also, 43 irregular migrants aboard rubber boats were held by the Turkish Coast Guard off the Aegean coast of Aydın province.

More irregular migrants held across Turkey

In two separate operations, 76 irregular migrants were held aboard rubber boats in the Aegean province of Izmir.

More irregular migrants held across Turkey

Three human smugglers were also arrested in central Kırklareli province, security sources said. All of the migrants were later referred to provincial migration directorates.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry. The migrants were mostly Afghan, Pakistani, Syrian and Iraqi nationals.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
23 Fetullahçı terörist aranıyor

23 Fetullahçı terörist aranıyor

157
Adana'da Uluslararası Portakal Çiçeği Karnavalı coşkusu

Adana'da Uluslararası Portakal Çiçeği Karnavalı coşkusu

94
S-400'ler F-35'in bilgilerini çalabilir iddiası

S-400'ler F-35'in bilgilerini çalabilir iddiası

66
Sudan'da protestoların şiddeti arttı

Sudan'da protestoların şiddeti arttı

53
Washington Post Trump'ı Selman konusunda eleştirdi

Washington Post Trump'ı Selman konusunda eleştirdi

5
Amerika'dan Maduro'ya Guaido tehdidi

Amerika'dan Maduro'ya Guaido tehdidi

31
Iraklı genç bıçakladığı kız kardeşini öldürdü

Iraklı genç bıçakladığı kız kardeşini öldürdü

11
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir