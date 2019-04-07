More irregular migrants held across Turkey

At least 136 irregular migrants were held across Turkey on Friday, according to security sources.

MIGRANTS WERE HELD ABOARD RUBBER BOATS

In northwestern Balıkesir province, gendarmerie forces held 17 migrants, said a source, on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Also, 43 irregular migrants aboard rubber boats were held by the Turkish Coast Guard off the Aegean coast of Aydın province.

In two separate operations, 76 irregular migrants were held aboard rubber boats in the Aegean province of Izmir.

Three human smugglers were also arrested in central Kırklareli province, security sources said. All of the migrants were later referred to provincial migration directorates.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry. The migrants were mostly Afghan, Pakistani, Syrian and Iraqi nationals.