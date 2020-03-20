More NBA members affected by coronavirus

Number of infected NBA players rose as the new coronavirus spreads across the US.

Two Los Angeles Lakers players along with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and three members of Philadelphia 76ers staff tested positive for the virus.

BOSTON CELTICS GUARD IS AMONG THE INFECTED

The Lakers shared a statement late Thursday on their website to confirm the infected players but did identify them by name.

''We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician,'' the Lakers said.

''All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team,'' they added.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said in a Twitter post that he was infected by coronavirus.

''I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive [I have] been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness,'' he said late Thursday.

Also, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers were other coronavirus victims in the NBA.

''Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required,'' the 76ers said in a statement late Thursday.