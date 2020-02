Security forces were able to persuade a member of the YPG/PKK terrorist group to surrender in southeastern Turkey, a source said Tuesday.

TURKISH GOV'T ENCOURAGES TERRORISTS TO SURRENDER

The terrorist surrendered in Suruc district of Sanliurfa province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A total of 35 terrorists have surrendered since the beginning of this year with support from their families.