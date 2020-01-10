taraftar değil haberciyiz
More than 2 tons of drugs seized in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces seized weapons, ammunition, destroys two winter bunkers used by YPG/PKK terrorists.

AA | 10.01.2020 - 17:50..
Turkish security sources seized over 2 tons of marijuana in southeastern Diyarbakir province, the authorities said.

PKK TERRORISTS USE DRUG TRADE AS FINANCIAL SUPPORT

Gendarmerie forces launched a narco-terror operation on Wednesday as part of Operation Kiran-11 in Diyarbakir’s rural areas and highlands, the governorate said in a statement.

Some 2,080 kilograms (4,585 pounds) of marijuana were seized in Lice district during the operation.

Gendarmerie forces seized weapons, ammunition, and 30 kgs of (66 lbs) improvised explosive device, and destroyed two winter bunkers used by YPG/PKK terrorists.

