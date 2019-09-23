More than 20 killed in Papua unrest

Papua, has been gripped by weeks of violent protests fuelled by anger over racism.

At least 20 killed in Papua riots, Indonesian army spokesman said.

PROTESTERS BURNED DOWN BUILDINGS

The clashes flared up again as hundreds took to the streets, and houses and stores went up in flames. A government office and other buildings in Wamena city were also burned downed by protesters.

Another demonstration erupted in the provincial capital Jayapura, where security forces fired warning shots above stone-throwing protesters at a university.

Local sources stated that a soldier was killed in the clashes which were erupted after a Papuan university student was shot dead by military forces.