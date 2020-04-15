More than 500,000 patients recover globally

Over 500,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus globally, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
GERMANY RANKED SECOND
China has the highest number of recovered people with 78,282.
Outside of China, the total number of recovered people were recorded as below:
72,600 in Germany
70,853 in Spain
49,966 in the US
49,933 in Iran
37,130 in Italy
29,121 in France
14,700 in Switzerland
14,026 in Brazil
8,235 in Canada
8,098 in Austria
7,616 in South Korea
323 in the UK
4,799 in Turkey.