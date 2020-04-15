taraftar değil haberciyiz
More than 500,000 patients recover globally

China has the highest number of recovered people with 78,282.

Over 500,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus globally, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

GERMANY RANKED SECOND

China has the highest number of recovered people with 78,282.

Outside of China, the total number of recovered people were recorded as below:

72,600 in Germany

70,853 in Spain

49,966 in the US

49,933 in Iran

37,130 in Italy

29,121 in France

14,700 in Switzerland

14,026 in Brazil

8,235 in Canada

8,098 in Austria

7,616 in South Korea

323 in the UK

4,799 in Turkey.

