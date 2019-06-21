taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8113
Euro
6.5839
Altın
1393.27
Borsa
93812.95
Gram Altın
260.16

Morsi’s son blames Egyptian regime for his father’s death

Morsi, the first democratically elected president, died on Monday after falling into a coma inside his soundproof glass cage during his trial on "espionage" charges.

AA | 21.06.2019 - 17:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Abdullah, son of late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, has accused incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a number of officials of "killing" his father.

EGYPTIAN AUTHORITIES HAVE YET TO COMMENT ON CLAIMS

In a Thursday tweet, the late president's son named a number of officials whom he called "partners" of al-Sisi "in killing the martyr president".

Morsi’s son blames Egyptian regime for his father’s death


He particularly accused incumbent and former interior ministers Mahmoud Tawfiq and Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, respectively.

Morsi’s son blames Egyptian regime for his father’s death

The names also included judges Shirin Fahmy, Shaaban al-Shami and Ahmed Sabry as well as Attorney General Nabil Sadek and Abbas Kamel, head of intelligence service.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Öcalan'ın mektubunu açıklayan Özcan'dan skandal sözler

Öcalan'ın mektubunu açıklayan Özcan'dan skandal sözler

602
HDP, Öcalan'ın açıklamalarına cevap verdi

HDP, Öcalan'ın açıklamalarına cevap verdi

392
İran ABD İHA'sının vurulma görüntülerini paylaştı

İran ABD İHA'sının vurulma görüntülerini paylaştı

187
Seçime 2 gün kala yayınlanan son anket

Seçime 2 gün kala yayınlanan son anket

856
İmamoğlu: Son dönemde atılan taklaları görüyorsunuz

İmamoğlu: Son dönemde atılan taklaları görüyorsunuz

568
70 milyon liranın sahibi ortaya çıkmadı

70 milyon liranın sahibi ortaya çıkmadı

254
Öcalan'ın avukatları açıklama yaptı

Öcalan'ın avukatları açıklama yaptı

376
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir