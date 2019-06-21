Morsi’s son blames Egyptian regime for his father’s death

Abdullah, son of late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, has accused incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a number of officials of "killing" his father.

EGYPTIAN AUTHORITIES HAVE YET TO COMMENT ON CLAIMS

In a Thursday tweet, the late president's son named a number of officials whom he called "partners" of al-Sisi "in killing the martyr president".





He particularly accused incumbent and former interior ministers Mahmoud Tawfiq and Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, respectively.

The names also included judges Shirin Fahmy, Shaaban al-Shami and Ahmed Sabry as well as Attorney General Nabil Sadek and Abbas Kamel, head of intelligence service.