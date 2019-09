A Morsi family source confirmed 24-year-old Abdullah Morsi’s death to Anadolu Agency without giving further details.

MINISTRY HAS YET TO COMMENT ON HIS DEATH

Mohammed Morsi, Egyptian first democratically elected president, died in June while standing trial for politically-motivated charges.

He was deposed in a military coup carried out by current President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi following a year in power.