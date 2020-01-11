taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8769
Euro
6.5375
Altın
1560.35
Borsa
118663.7
Gram Altın
294.865
Bitcoin
47367.13

Mosque bomb attack kills 15 in Pakistan

Daesh terror organization claimed responsibility for the bombing, which it said targeted an Afghan Taliban seminary.

REUTERS | 11.01.2020 - 16:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll from the bombing of a mosque in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta rose to 15 on Saturday, officials said, in an escalation of militant violence.

SUICIDE ATTACK

An improvised explosive device ripped through the mosque during Friday evening prayers, killing 15 people and wounding more than 20, police said.

Friday’s attack was the second in the city this week, while police said they had foiled another by killing a suicide attacker Rawalpindi city near Islamabad after he shot and killed two policemen.

Mosque bomb attack kills 15 in Pakistan

“Two of the wounded people died overnight in the hospital,” said provincial home minister Zia Langove, adding that six people were still in a critical condition.

The Taliban denied in a statement that some of its members, including a top commander, were killed.

Local officials in Quetta’s police and district administration would not confirm whether the Dar-ul-Aloom Shariah seminary belonged to the Afghan Taliban under a state policy which denies the presence of the group on its soil. However, two officials said on condition of anonymity that the seminary was part of the Afghan Taliban.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Iran to send black box to France
Iranian authorities also offered to send the black box to a reputable laboratory in countries like Ukraine, Sweden, England, Canada and the US.
Ukraine demands payment of compensation from Iran
Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said Saturday that a Ukrainian aircraft was “accidentally” hit by an Iranian missile earlier this week.
Macron signals referendum to tackle climate change
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the amendments to a referendum should be approved by National Assembly.
Turkey to build 500 homes in Albania
After the earthquake at the Adriatic coastal city of Durres on Nov. 26, Turkish President had said Turkey will support the victims.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KKTC'ye su taşıyan boru patladı

KKTC'ye su taşıyan boru patladı

156
İran: Ukrayna uçağı kazara vurularak düştü

İran: Ukrayna uçağı kazara vurularak düştü

528
Yerli otomobilin tasarım süreci

Yerli otomobilin tasarım süreci

224
Türkler Geliyor filminin hazırlıkları bir yıl sürdü

Türkler Geliyor filminin hazırlıkları bir yıl sürdü

171
Evcil hayvanlar da yolcu otobüslerine girebilecek

Evcil hayvanlar da yolcu otobüslerine girebilecek

391
İran'da 2 günde yok yere 232 kişi öldü

İran'da 2 günde yok yere 232 kişi öldü

262
Ukrayna, İran'dan tazminat istiyor

Ukrayna, İran'dan tazminat istiyor

163
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir