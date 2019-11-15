taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7458
Euro
6.3422
Altın
1464.43
Borsa
104892.72
Gram Altın
270.824
Bitcoin
49728.2

Mosque construction collapses in Turkey’s Gaziantep

According to the official statement, a civil engineer reported trapped in the debris.

AA | 15.11.2019 - 14:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A total of 250 people have teamed up in southeastern Turkey to rescue a civil engineer trapped in the wreckage, local authorities said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Gaziantep Governorate, the structural framework collapsed on Thursday during the construction of a mosque in Sahinbey district.

AFAD TEAMS RUSHED TO THE SITE

Korkut Kucukcan, a civil engineer who was inspecting the construction site, was trapped in the debris after the collapse, the statement said.

Mosque construction collapses in Turkey’s Gaziantep

The locals informed authorities about the collapse immediately after the incident. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), police, and rescue teams rushed to the wreckage site.

Mosque construction collapses in Turkey’s Gaziantep WATCH

A total 250 people are currently working at the area to find Korkut, yet the rescue efforts are relatively slower as the site still poses danger to people looking for him.

Mosque construction collapses in Turkey’s Gaziantep

Mosque construction collapses in Turkey’s Gaziantep

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Canlı yayında siyanür intiharları-ekonomi sessizliği

Canlı yayında siyanür intiharları-ekonomi sessizliği

384
Bakırköy'de bir dairede 3 kişinin cansız bedeni bulundu

Bakırköy'de bir dairede 3 kişinin cansız bedeni bulundu

470
Lübnan'daki gösterilerde Türk bayrakları ve Osmanlı övgüsü

Lübnan'daki gösterilerde Türk bayrakları ve Osmanlı övgüsü

184
EURO 2020 elemelerinde gecenin sonuçları

EURO 2020 elemelerinde gecenin sonuçları

11
K.Maraş Belediye Başkanı'nın sözlerine Trabzonlular kızdı

K.Maraş Belediye Başkanı'nın sözlerine Trabzonlular kızdı

492
Kılıçdaroğlu, Erdoğan'ın ABD seyahatini değerlendirdi

Kılıçdaroğlu, Erdoğan'ın ABD seyahatini değerlendirdi

576
İzmir Karaburun'da doğayı katleden inşaat

İzmir Karaburun'da doğayı katleden inşaat

147
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir