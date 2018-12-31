taraftar değil haberciyiz
Mosque in western Germany vandalized with racial slurs

Unknown attackers write racist slogans, draw the star of David on a mosque wall in western Duisburg city.

AA | 31.12.2018 - 09:18..
Mosque in western Germany vandalized with racial slurs

German government that tries to block mosques’ and Islamic union’s economic support, had said they were considering the introduction of a "mosque tax" for German Muslims.

An under-construction mosque in western Germany's Duisburg city was attacked by unidentified assailants who defaced the building with racist slogans, according to a mosque official on Sunday.

THE ATTACK CAME RIGHT AFTER BILD'S ARTICLE

The attackers painted star of David -- which is the symbol of Judaism -- on the wall of Mevlana mosque, affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Community National View (IGMG), head of the mosque foundation Hulusi Yüksel told Anadolu Agency.

Mosque in western Germany vandalized with racial slurs

Yüksel said they informed local security authorities about the attack as police launched an in "We don't know who made the attack," Yüksel said adding that the construction of the mosque has been ongoing for one and a half year.

Mosque in western Germany vandalized with racial slurs

Germany, a country of over 81 million people, has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country’s nearly 4.7 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish origin.

In recent years, the country has seen growing Islamophobia and hatred of migrants triggered by propaganda from far-right and populist parties.

