Mosques in New Zealand showered with flowers

Dozens of people laid flowers at cordons near both mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

16.03.2019 - 12:41
Mosques in New Zealand showered with flowers

After the terror attack on two Christchurch mosques that took the lives of 49 people and injured at least 48, people have been expressing their sympathies for the victims by leaving flowers at local mosques in New Zealand.

People leave floral tributes at mosques after the terror attack WATCH

"WE LOVE YOU"

Many of the people leaving flowers have not been Muslim themselves. Rather, the floral tributes have become a way for people to express unity and solidarity in the face of Islamophobic and anti-immigration sentiment.

Mosques in New Zealand showered with flowers

Mosques in New Zealand showered with flowers

Mosques in New Zealand showered with flowers

Mosques in New Zealand showered with flowers

Mosques in New Zealand showered with flowers

