Mother protests opposition party due to its terror links

A mother on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest outside the provincial office of a Turkish opposition political party long accused by the government of having links to the PKK terror group.

SECOND PROTEST IN A MONTH

Fevziye Cetinkaya claimed her 17-year-old son had joined the ranks of the terror group through members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

She said she approached the police on Monday along with her husband Sahap Cetinkaya and filed a complaint.

Last month, another mother Hacire Akar staged a similar protest near the party's office. Her son returned home a few days later giving hope to a number of mothers who suffer the same circumstances.