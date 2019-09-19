Mothers’ protest against PKK continues in Turkey

On Thursday, another family joined a sit-in protest in southeastern Turkey outside the provincial office of a Turkish opposition party long accused by the government of having links to the PKK terror group.

"GIVE MY DAUGHTER BACK"

Yildiz Balli came from Konya, central Turkey, to join the sit-in protest, which is ongoing with some 40 families currently. She claimed her daughter was kidnapped by the PKK five years ago in Istanbul.

Balli said her daughter Yasemin left home for work and never came back when she was 16 years old.

Mourning mother said an online news story reported her daughter dead in 2018, however, she does not want to believe in it. "If my daughter is dead, give me her body," Balli said.

Also earlier, five Iranian families also joined the sit-in for their children -- who were kidnapped by the PJAK, the offshoot of the PKK terrorist group based in Iran.

Last month, another mother, Hacire Akar, staged a similar protest near the party's office. Her son returned home a few days later giving hope to a number of mothers who suffer the same circumstances