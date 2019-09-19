taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.692
Euro
6.3063
Altın
1501.85
Borsa
100957.87
Gram Altın
274.987
Bitcoin
56253.34

Mothers’ protest against PKK continues in Turkey

The protest had started on Sept. 3 in Diyarbakir after a mother said her 17-year-old son was forcibly recruited by the PKK through members of the Peoples' Democratic Party.

AA | 19.09.2019 - 15:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

On Thursday, another family joined a sit-in protest in southeastern Turkey outside the provincial office of a Turkish opposition party long accused by the government of having links to the PKK terror group.

"GIVE MY DAUGHTER BACK"

Yildiz Balli came from Konya, central Turkey, to join the sit-in protest, which is ongoing with some 40 families currently. She claimed her daughter was kidnapped by the PKK five years ago in Istanbul.

Balli said her daughter Yasemin left home for work and never came back when she was 16 years old.

Mothers’ protest against PKK continues in Turkey

Mourning mother said an online news story reported her daughter dead in 2018, however, she does not want to believe in it. "If my daughter is dead, give me her body," Balli said.

Mothers’ protest against PKK continues in Turkey

Also earlier, five Iranian families also joined the sit-in for their children -- who were kidnapped by the PJAK, the offshoot of the PKK terrorist group based in Iran.

Last month, another mother, Hacire Akar, staged a similar protest near the party's office. Her son returned home a few days later giving hope to a number of mothers who suffer the same circumstances

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, duruşmaya çıktı

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, duruşmaya çıktı

142
Bulgaristan'dan AB'ye Volkswagen çağrısı: Türkiye olmaz

Bulgaristan'dan AB'ye Volkswagen çağrısı: Türkiye olmaz

194
Kurduğu sistemle elektrik faturasından kurtuldu

Kurduğu sistemle elektrik faturasından kurtuldu

146
Magandalar trafiği birbirine kattı

Magandalar trafiği birbirine kattı

402
Eren Bülbül'ün annesinden Diyarbakır annelerine destek

Eren Bülbül'ün annesinden Diyarbakır annelerine destek

151
Almanya'da İzmir Marşı eşliğinde kız alma alayı

Almanya'da İzmir Marşı eşliğinde kız alma alayı

243
Tuzla'daki yangın 4 şehri etkileyecek

Tuzla'daki yangın 4 şehri etkileyecek

28
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir