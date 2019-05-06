Motorbike explodes in Syria’s Al-Bab

At least eight people were injured when a bomb-laden motorbike exploded in Syria's northern city of Al-Bab, local sources said Thursday.

MOTORBIKE ATTACK

The incident occurred in the city’s Kabbasin district, civil-defense spokesman Hasan Mohamed told Anadolu Agency. “After the explosion, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and fires caused by the blast were extinguished,” Mohamed said.

Although no group has yet claimed responsibility, security forces were quick to blame the attack on the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Al-Bab was largely cleared of terrorist elements in 2016 as part of the Turkish military’s Operation Euphrates Shield. Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.