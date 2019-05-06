taraftar değil haberciyiz
Mueller should not testify on Russia probe, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should not testify in Congress about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

REUTERS | 06.05.2019 - 16:32..
In a tweet, US President Trump said that Democrats in Congress were seeking a “redo” of Mueller’s report, which declined to conclude whether the president’s efforts to impede the investigation constituted obstruction of justice.

“Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!” Trump tweeted.

"WITCH HUNT"

Attorney General William Barr, under fire from Democrats for his handling of the report’s release, has said he has no problem with Mueller testifying. On Friday, Trump told reporters it was up to Barr to decide if Mueller should testify.

The Mueller report chronicled Russian efforts to help Trump win election in 2016 but found that Trump and his campaign did not engage in a criminal conspiracy with Moscow. The Republican president has derided the investigation as a costly “witch hunt” and sought to characterize the report’s findings as a victory.

Barr is headed for another showdown with Congress on Monday if he fails to meet a morning deadline to hand over the full, unredacted Mueller report requested by Democrats.

