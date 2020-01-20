taraftar değil haberciyiz
Murder of Turkish ballerina sentenced to life imprisonment

Ceren Özdemir had been stabbed to death on her way back home from a ballet class on Dec. 3 in the Altınordu district of the Black Sea province of Ordu.

AA | 20.01.2020 - 13:29..
A Turkish court sentenced university student Ceren Ozdemir’s murder suspect to aggravated life imprisonment on Monday.

COURT DENIED HIS REQUEST FOR A NEW PSYCHIATRIC REPORT

Ozdemir, 20, a music student at Ordu University, was stabbed to death outside of her house on Dec. 3, 2019.

The suspect, identified by the initials O.A., confessed the crime last month to prosecutors in the Black Sea province of Ordu.

A psychiatric examination report of the suspect Özgür Arduç, 36, said that his abilities of mental abstraction and evaluating the reality were normal.

“What else should I do to be recognized as insane? I was taken to a mental and neurological hospital. The doctor didn’t understand me, and I didn’t understand him. I have lost my sanity. I want to get another report,” said Arduç.

However, the court denied his request for a new report

