taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7929
Euro
6.5962
Altın
1409.5
Borsa
96485.32
Gram Altın
262.574

Muslims strongly condemns Tunisia suicide attacks

According to the report, two suicide bombings attacks targeted security forces in the Tunisian capital on Thursday.

AA | 30.06.2019 - 12:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A body of Muslim scholars on Saturday condemned twin suicide bombings that targeted security forces in Tunisia this week.

SUICIDE ATTACKS

On Thursday, a bomber blew up himself at a security patrol in the center of capital Tunis, killing a police officer and wounding others, according to the interior ministry.

Another bomber detonated a device at the back door of a police building in the city, wounding four security officers, the ministry said. The two attacks were claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

Muslims strongly condemns Tunisia suicide attacks

“Assault on the innocents is a criminal act that is criminalized by all religions,” the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) said in a statement.

“The sanctity of innocent blood is preserved by all religions and international law,” the Qatar-based body said, going on to reiterate its rejection “of violence and terrorism no matter what the motives and reasons”.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İmamoğlu: İsrafı kamuoyuyla paylaşacağız

İmamoğlu: İsrafı kamuoyuyla paylaşacağız

456
Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de 1 milyon liralık soruyu açtı

Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de 1 milyon liralık soruyu açtı

43
Ahmet Davutoğlu, AK Parti'yi yerden yere vurdu

Ahmet Davutoğlu, AK Parti'yi yerden yere vurdu

405
Suriyeli muhalifler yeni liderini seçti

Suriyeli muhalifler yeni liderini seçti

206
Nihat Ergün, Ali Babacan'ın partisine katılıyor

Nihat Ergün, Ali Babacan'ın partisine katılıyor

151
'Kusursuz kulak' Bager'in Fazıl Say hayali gerçek oldu

'Kusursuz kulak' Bager'in Fazıl Say hayali gerçek oldu

29
Fransa'da göstericiler yine sokaklarda

Fransa'da göstericiler yine sokaklarda

16
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir