taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.719
Euro
6.3182
Altın
1503.55
Borsa
103195.02
Gram Altın
276.277
Bitcoin
58942.33

N. Korea expects US talks once threats are removed

According to the North Korean officials, working-level dialogue with US likely in a few weeks.

AA | 16.09.2019 - 13:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A senior North Korean official revealed Monday a working-level dialogue with the US is likely "in a few weeks," but he insisted they can only discuss the North's denuclearization if conditions are met, Pyongyang media reported.

"The discussion of denuclearization may be possible when threats and hurdles endangering our system security and obstructing our development are clearly removed beyond all doubt," the official from Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency KCNA.

MISSILE CRISIS

It was not clear from the statement what specific threats were being referred to, but the official insisted it was up to the US whether negotiations will be "a window for chance or an occasion to precipitate crisis."

N. Korea expects US talks once threats are removed


The North has sent mixed signals since Chairman Kim Jong-un agreed with US President Donald Trump in June that the two sides would hold a working-level dialogue. Joint US-South Korean military drills and a series of North Korean missile tests have since elevated tensions, but both sides have also signaled a willingness to talk.

The South's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper also reported Monday that Trump was invited to visit Pyongyang in a personal letter sent last month.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kalben: Artık İbrahim Tatlıses şarkısı söylemem

Kalben: Artık İbrahim Tatlıses şarkısı söylemem

222
Trump'tan S.Arabistan'a saldırıya hazırız mesajı

Trump'tan S.Arabistan'a saldırıya hazırız mesajı

116
Köpeği ezmemek için manevra yapınca takla attı

Köpeği ezmemek için manevra yapınca takla attı

201
Bolu'da taksiciden kadın müşterisine ayna saldırısı

Bolu'da taksiciden kadın müşterisine ayna saldırısı

202
Neslican Tay yoğun bakımda

Neslican Tay yoğun bakımda

90
Bafra'da piknikçiler orman yangınına sebep oldu

Bafra'da piknikçiler orman yangınına sebep oldu

69
Anastasiadis, Maraş için Türkiye'yi BM'ye şikayet edecek

Anastasiadis, Maraş için Türkiye'yi BM'ye şikayet edecek

58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir