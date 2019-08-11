taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4914
Euro
6.1542
Altın
1497.37
Borsa
99405.03
Gram Altın
264.4

N. Korea is ready to restart talks on nuclear programs

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Saturday, South Korea said, in a "show of force" against the exercises.

REUTERS | 11.08.2019 - 08:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Kim Jong Un told him he was ready to resume talks on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and would stop missile testing as soon as US-South Korea military exercises end.

NORTH KOREA'S SUMMER DRILLS

Trump and Kim have met twice since their first summit in Singapore last year, but little progress has been on Washington’s aim of getting the North Korean leader to give up his weapons. "I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!" Trump said on Twitter.

More missile launches are highly probable, as the North Korean military is conducting its own summer drills, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

N. Korea is ready to restart talks on nuclear programs

The exercises are largely computer-simulated as an alternative to previous large-scale annual drills that were halted to expedite denuclearization talks.

In his tweet, Trump said Kim sent him a letter saying "very nicely" that he wanted to meet once the "ridiculous and expensive" US-South Korea exercises were over. Trump added: "It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end."

N. Korea is ready to restart talks on nuclear programs


Saturday’s missile launches were the latest in a recent string of tests by North Korea that have raised questions about the future of dialogue. Keen to tout his North Korea policy as a success ahead of his 2020 reelection bid, Trump has played down the threat, saying they do not violate Kim’s pledge to forego nuclear and long-range tests.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mahmud Abbas: İsrail'in kaçak yapıları bir gün yok olacak

Mahmud Abbas: İsrail'in kaçak yapıları bir gün yok olacak

110
Rusya, orman yangınlarında iklim silahından şüpheleniyor

Rusya, orman yangınlarında iklim silahından şüpheleniyor

55
Konya'da mühimmat taşıyan kamyonda yangın

Konya'da mühimmat taşıyan kamyonda yangın

88
Manisalı ihtiyar delikanlı, her gün İzmir'e kadar koşuyor

Manisalı ihtiyar delikanlı, her gün İzmir'e kadar koşuyor

59
Bulgaristan'da Türk köyünde Şeker Günü

Bulgaristan'da Türk köyünde Şeker Günü

10
Trump: Kim füzeler için benden özür diledi

Trump: Kim füzeler için benden özür diledi

32
Ruslar, kendini imha edebilen uydu geliştirdi

Ruslar, kendini imha edebilen uydu geliştirdi

13
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir