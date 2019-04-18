taraftar değil haberciyiz
N. Korea leader Kim to meet Russia's Putin

Kim Jong Un will visit the Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday, confirming weeks of speculation that a DPRK-Russia summit is in works.

REUTERS | 18.04.2019 - 16:33..
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will travel to Russia in the second half of this month and meet President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

THE LAST SUMMIT BETWEEN TRUMP AND KİM FAILED

The announcement of the upcoming summit comes as Donald Trump’s administration is pushing for a deal with Kim that would bring an end to nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Two earlier summits between Kim and Trump failed to reach an agreement on a denuclearisation deal. Trump administration officials have floated the possibility of a third summit.

The Kremlin gave no further details of the summit between Putin and Kim in a statement on its website, but Moscow has been saying for months that it was working on such a meeting.

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was due in Moscow on Wednesday and Thursday to meet Russian officials to discuss ways to advance a “final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea,” Washington said on Tuesday.

The United States in March imposed a new round of sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, following the collapse of talks between Trump and Kim in February.

