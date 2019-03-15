taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4714
Euro
6.20175
Altın
1303.73
Borsa
103304.59
Gram Altın
229.374

N. Korea may suspend nuclear talks with US

N. Korea is considering suspending talks with the US and may rethink a ban on missile and nuclear tests unless Washington makes concessions.

REUTERS | 15.03.2019 - 17:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui blamed top US officials for the breakdown of last month’s summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russia’s TASS news agency and the Associated Press said.

KIM TO MAKE THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“We have no intention to yield to the US demands (at the Hanoi summit) in any form, nor are we willing to engage in negotiations of this kind,” TASS quoted Choe as telling reporters in the North Korean capital. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton “created the atmosphere of hostility and mistrust and, therefore, obstructed the constructive effort for negotiations between the supreme leaders of North Korea and the United States”, TASS quoted Choe as saying.

N. Korea may suspend nuclear talks with US

Kim is set to make an official announcement soon on his position on the denuclearization talks with the United States and the North’s further actions, it added, citing Choe.

Bolton told reporters outside the White House that he had seen the statement from the North Korean official and that “I think that’s inaccurate.” He said he had spoken to his South Korean counterpart but wanted to consult with other U.S. officials before responding further.

Representatives for US Department of State did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeni Zelanda’da 2 camiye silahlı saldırı düzenlendi

Yeni Zelanda’da 2 camiye silahlı saldırı düzenlendi

333
Camiye saldıran teröristin Türk düşmanlığı

Camiye saldıran teröristin Türk düşmanlığı

188
Yeni Zelanda polisi saldırganların yakalanma anını paylaştı

Yeni Zelanda polisi saldırganların yakalanma anını paylaştı

86
Yeni Zelanda olayı sonrası Ekşi Sözlük'te nefret sözleri

Yeni Zelanda olayı sonrası Ekşi Sözlük'te nefret sözleri

393
Yeni Zelanda saldırganının Türklere tehdit cümleleri

Yeni Zelanda saldırganının Türklere tehdit cümleleri

357
AB, Yeni Zelanda'daki saldırıyı kınadı

AB, Yeni Zelanda'daki saldırıyı kınadı

217
Yeni Zelanda Büyükelçisi: Nefret saldırısı

Yeni Zelanda Büyükelçisi: Nefret saldırısı

97
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir