taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.778
Euro
6.54375
Altın
1293.105
Borsa
95146.32
Gram Altın
240.753

N. Korea names Kim Jong Un as the new chairman

Kim Jong Un was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission at a session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature.

REUTERS | 12.04.2019 - 15:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In one of the biggest leadership shake-ups in years, North Korea named a new nominal head of state and a new premier, and gave leader Kim Jong Un a new title, state media reported on Friday, moves analysts said solidify Kim’s grip on power.

HE WAS RE-ELECTED CHAIRMAN

In an expected move, Kim Jong Un was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission at a session of North Korea’s rubber-stamp legislature that took place on Thursday, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

N. Korea names Kim Jong Un as the new chairman

For the first time, however, state media referred to Kim as “supreme representative of all the Korean people.” That title was approved by special decree in February, according to the Associated Press, but has not been used publicly until Friday.

N. Korea names Kim Jong Un as the new chairman

It’s unclear whether the changes will be codified in the constitution, but analysts said the shake-up shows Kim has fully come into his own, eight years after he inherited rule from his father, Kim Jong Il.

N. Korea names Kim Jong Un as the new chairman

“The transition and power consolidation of the Kim Jong Un regime is complete,” said Michael Madden, a nonresident North Korea leadership expert with the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank. “This is probably the largest party-government shake-up in many years,” he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Karamollaoğlu hedefine Çamlıca Camii'ni aldı

Karamollaoğlu hedefine Çamlıca Camii'ni aldı

1095
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu'ndan Fransız parlamentere ayar

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu'ndan Fransız parlamentere ayar

666
Ankara Garı'na dev Atatürk posteri asıldı

Ankara Garı'na dev Atatürk posteri asıldı

444
Çamlıca Camii doldu

Çamlıca Camii doldu

352
Avrupa Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

Avrupa Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

9
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda THY suitleri 5 yıldız konforunda

İstanbul Havalimanı'nda THY suitleri 5 yıldız konforunda

0
Can Bartu hayatını kaybetti

Can Bartu hayatını kaybetti

103
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir