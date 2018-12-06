taraftar değil haberciyiz
NASA spacecraft captures dunes on Mars

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured an image of a landscape covered in dunes in the shapes of T's and V's.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) snapped the mysterious dunes on Mars in February this year by the HiRes team from the University of Arizona shared the image last Sunday as the “picture of the day.”

NASA spacecraft captures dunes on Mars

'T' AND 'V' LETTERS ON THE RED PLANET

The same group of scientists was the first to observe the resemblance between the puzzling sand formations on the Red Planet and letter T and V. Windy, dusty Mars is home to quite a few exotic sand dune formations, some of which resemble features seen on Earth, while others are unique to the distant planet.

NASA spacecraft captures dunes on Mars

The lander is supposed to collect data on Mars until at least November 2020. NASA hopes to use this information to draw new comparisons between the interiors of the Earth and the red planet.

Eventually, the research could be used to learn more about which types of Earth-like exoplanets may support alien life.

