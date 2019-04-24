taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.873
Euro
6.5793
Altın
1275.77
Borsa
96142.18
Gram Altın
240.682

NASA's InSight detects likely marsquake

The first likely seismological tremor recorded on another planet has been detected and measured by a NASA probe on Mars.

REUTERS | 24.04.2019 - 17:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

NASA’s robotic probe InSight has detected and measured what scientists believe to be a “marsquake,” marking the first time a likely seismological tremor has been recorded on another planet, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California reported on Tuesday.

IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT

The breakthrough came nearly five months after InSight, the first spacecraft designed specifically to study the deep interior of a distant world, touched down on the surface of Mars to begin its two-year seismological mission on the red planet.

NASA's InSight detects likely marsquake

The faint rumble characterized by JPL scientists as a likely marsquake, roughly equal to a 2.5 magnitude earthquake, was recorded on April 6 - the lander’s 128th Martian day, or sol. It was detected by InSight’s French-built seismometer, an instrument sensitive enough to measure a seismic wave just one-half the radius of a hydrogen atom.

NASA's InSight detects likely marsquake

“We’ve been collecting background noise up until now, but this first event officially kicks off a new field: Martian seismology,” InSight principal investigator Bruce Banerdt said in a news release.

NASA's InSight detects likely marsquake

Scientists are still examining the data to conclusively determine the precise cause of the signal, but the trembling appeared to have originated from inside the planet, as opposed to being caused by forces above the surface, such as wind.

NASA's InSight detects likely marsquake

“The high frequency level and broad band is very similar to what we get from a rupture process. So we are very confident that this is a marsquake,” Philippe Lognonné, a geophysics and planetary science professor at University Paris Diderot in France and lead researcher for InSight’s seismometer, said in an email.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan elini öptüren Osman Sarıgün yorumu

Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan elini öptüren Osman Sarıgün yorumu

468
Metrobüs tacizcisini ifşa etti

Metrobüs tacizcisini ifşa etti

400
Emniyet amirinden HDP'li vekile ayar

Emniyet amirinden HDP'li vekile ayar

124
Osman Sarıgün'ü sevinçle karşıladılar

Osman Sarıgün'ü sevinçle karşıladılar

663
Küçük çocuğun Almanya hayranlığı Kılıçdaroğlu'na soruldu

Küçük çocuğun Almanya hayranlığı Kılıçdaroğlu'na soruldu

692
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun aracına saldıran kadın yanına da gitmiş

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun aracına saldıran kadın yanına da gitmiş

195
Yasmin Erbil sunucu oluyor

Yasmin Erbil sunucu oluyor

54
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir